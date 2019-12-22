Another victory appeared within reach for the Piedmont Academy boys basketball team last week on the road against Solid Rock, but when the final buzzer sounded the Cougars found themselves with a three-point loss.
It was the first setback of the season for the Cougars (2-1 overall), who battled a team with much more height. Solid Rock has players standing 6'9", 6'7" and 6'5".
Coach Will Johnson said his team will learn from the loss and will be ready when the teams meet again later in the season in Monticello.
“This is one of the more difficult places to be,” Johnson said of the 54-51 contest. “It is a church gym with rollaway goals. It’s a smaller environment and with their sizes it amplifies things.”
Piedmont led for a majority of the contest. The Cougars used an effective press causing 23 turnovers.
“We played with a ton of heart,” Johnson said. “We will see them again and will be okay. We have it circled when they come here. Our players were a little down for letting it slip away. It is always tough to win on the road in this region.”
Bradley Greenwood had a solid game for Piedmont with only three turnovers. He also scored seven points with eight rebounds and 11 assists.
Caleb Coffey added 11 points, eight rebounds and seven steals. He was whistled for four fouls in the third quarter alone, something Johnson said was very unusual. Coffey then fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Ryan Holder scored a team-high 18 points while Tate Marks added 15. Jackson Welch finished with seven points. Mason Mize contributed four points.
The Piedmont varsity girls did not compete as Strong Rock does not have a girls team this season.
The Piedmont boys will return to action Friday when they play Creekside Christian in a tournament hosted by John Milledge Academy. Johnson said his team will have several days to prepare for a sound opponent.
“They have been successful already this season,” the coach said. “They have quick, quick guard play. They don’t have a lot of height but are very quick. They run a 1-3-1 defense so we will have to take care of the basketball.”
Creekside, a Class AAA school, has scored more than 80 points in several games including 96 against Windsor.
“We want to keep a team under 60 points,” Johnson said. “If we do that we typically win but that will be a tough challenge against Creekside.”
The Lady Cougars will also face Creekside on Friday at 1 p.m. at John Milledge Academy. The tournament will continue on Saturday