The on-the-field success enjoyed by the Piedmont Academy football team in 2019 has led to several postseason honors.
The Cougars, who recently finished as state runner-up for GISA Class A, had four players named All-Region and one to the All-State team.
Chris Pittman was named All-Region and All-State for his junior season. Pittman was a standout on offense and defense. For the season he passed for 1,301 yards and 14 touchdowns. Pittman had a rushing and throwing touchdown in 9-of-11 games.
Pittman ran for 954 yards and 11 touchdowns during the state-runner up campaign.
Owen Brady, Trent Coots and Payton Wallace were also named All-Region. Brady was the team’s leading tackler with 91 stops.
Offensively, Brady also had 40 catches for 422 yards and six touchdowns. Wallace caught 28 passes for 405 yard and five scores.
Coots was a dual threat rushing and receiving. He ran for 304 yards and three touchdowns while catching 12 passes for 137 yards and three additional scores.
Coach Will Johnson credited offensive linemen Garrett Kirksey, Mark Hicks, Gray Morgan, Mason Tanner, Zach Spivey and Jacob Ferguson for helping create the team’s offensive stats.