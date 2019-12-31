Piedmont Academy’s varsity boys basketball team was involved in two competitive games last weekend in Milledgeville.
The Cougars defeated Creekside 68-64 on Friday as part of a tournament hosted by John Milledge Academy. The following day Piedmont fell to host John Milledge 53-46 for only the second loss this season by the Cougars.
In Friday’s game a balanced scoring attack helped lead Piedmont to a close win. Caleb Coffey scored a team-high 18 points while Ryan Holder scored 15 and Jackson Welch and Tate Marks both added 14 points.
Creekside was known to be a fast-paced team and lived up to its billing Friday.
“They are a very good team who had some quality wins,” Piedmont coach Will Johnson said. “They were everything we thought they were. We stayed disciplined and tried to slow the game down as much as possible.”
The Cougars trailed Creekside by 13 points in the third quarter and continuing to face a double-digit deficit going into the fourth.
Piedmont used a 25-11 run in the fourth quarter to take the win. Johnson said that game showed the team’s potential.
“It was an emotional win and it took a lot out of us,” the coach said. “Our legs were dead but we had to turn around and try and do it again the following day.”
While the Cougars swept John Milledge last season, this matchup proved too much for the team to overcome. Early foul trouble hurt Piedmont and three starters would eventually foul out of the contest.
The Cougars led by a point at halftime but a flat start to the third quarter proved costly.
“The third quarter has always been a nemesis for us,” Johnson said. “It was just not our night. While I was pleased with our effort we cannot be a Jekyl and Hyde team. Two words that almost every basketball coach fears are ‘Christmas Tournament.’ One day you can be on top of the world and after the next you don’t won’t to play again for two weeks.”
In the Saturday matchup with JMA, Marks finished with 13 points while Holder added 12 and Greenwood scored 10.
The Cougars (3-2 overall) will travel to Gatewood on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. contest.
“That is one we always have circled,” Johnson said. “Hopefully by then we will be well-rested and ready to go.