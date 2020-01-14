It was a hectic week on the court for the Piedmont Academy varsity basketball teams.
The Piedmont boys played four games in five days while the Lady Cougars competed on three consecutive days.
Cougars
The boys pushed two-time state champion Furtah Prep to the limit on Jan. 7 before falling 64-56 in overtime. The game was tied at 54 after regulation but Furtah Prep used a 10-2 run overtime to secure the victory.
Piedmont was paced by a 24-point performance by Ryan Holder which included two three-pointers. Holder has already passed the 700-point mark for his career. Caleb Coffey added 12 points while Tate Marks scored nine and Jackson Welch added seven points.
Last Thursday the Cougars fell to Young Americans 79-73 at home. Holder and Marks provided the one-two punch offensively with 31 and 29 points respectively.
Coffey finished with six points while Jackson Welch and Luke Welch both scored two points.
The boys got back on the winning side Friday with a convincing 69-32 home victory against region for LaGrange Academy. Holder led the team with 16 points while Payton Wallace scored 15.
Luke Welch also finished with double figures with 11 points. Coffey (six points), Marks (five points), David Bishop (five points), Spencer Carter (four points), Ethan Brewer (three points), Jackson Welch (two points) and Brody Anderson (one point) all contributed offensively.
The win Friday improved Piedmont to 3-3 in region play. The Cougars stepped out of region competition on Saturday defeating Briarwood Academy on the road 69-36 and now sit at 5-5 overall.
Lady Cougars
The Lady Cougars defeated Young Americans 47-27 at home last Thursday behind 15 points by Sydney Stroud. Madison Johnson and Haley Ann Frank both scored seven points while Maddie Waddleton added five points. Jayden Young finished with four points.
The Lady Cougars were back on the court Friday against LaGrange Academy at home with a 47-29 win. Young led the team with 11 points while Stroud, Johnson and Frank all finished in double figures with 10 points.
“I can’t single out a player or two above anyone else and it wouldn’t be fair as to how we played all weekend,” girls coach Michael Wilson said. “We played excellent team basketball, the best in my time at Piedmont. We shared the basketball, didn’t worry about who scored and the stats show that. Having four girls score double digits in a game is a tremendous team accomplishment.”
The Piedmont girls lost a close, non-region game at Briarwood on Saturday 43-40.
