Piedmont Academy’s varsity basketball teams began the second half of the 2019-2020 season on Jan. 3 against an old rival.
Both the Cougars and Lady Cougars were defeated by Gatewood in matchups played in Eatonton. Piedmont’s varsity boys fell 77-53, while the Lady Cougars were defeated 30-22.
The boys had three players finish in double figures, lead by 16 points by Tate Marks. Ryan Holder added 13 points while Caleb Coffey scored 11.
Payton Wallace and Luke Welch both contributed five points for Will Johnson’s team.
For the Lady Cougars, Sydney Stroud scored a team-high 10 points while Haley Ann Frank scored five. Maddie Waddleton finished with three points.
Coach Michael Wilson said a 14% shooting night from the floor went a long way toward determining the outcome.
Piedmont’s varsity teams will have a busy stretch starting Thursday when they host Young Americans Christian. The teams will then host LaGrange Academy Friday before traveling to Briarwood Academy Saturday.
The January action continues Tuesday with a home game against St. George’s.
The varsity boys are now 3-3 overall while the Lady Cougars are 2-4.
