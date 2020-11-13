Piedmont Academy’s High School Western Team rider, Lendon Reeder, and her horse, Hobbys Slidin Star (Toby). They recently competed in the NRHA Southeastern Affiliate in Jacksonville, Fla. Reeder earned a 3rd place finish, in addition to a tie for 1st place in the National Reining Horse Association’s youth class.
Piedmont Academy's Lendon Reeder and Toby compete in National Reining Horse Association competition
Larry Stanford
