Piedmont Academy held its Kindergarten commencement ceremony on May 24 at the Cougar Gymnasium. The “Kinder Cougars” graduation opened with an invocation by Head of School Clint Welch and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by students Presley Burdett and Hudson O’Neal.
The graduating class performed songs and recited poems. The students spoke about what they wanted to do when they grew up, had a year-in review video presentation, then held the presentation of diplomas and tassel ceremony. The Kindergarten class was taught by Mrs. Kelsey Sutherland.
The 2021 – 2022 “Kinder Cougars” include: Caroline Banks, Ava Black, Sophia Black, Brysen Bramblett, Presley Burdett, Gavin Carr, Braxton Compton, Mylan Cope, Aiden Fogelman, Sinclair Hood, William Jernigan, Rhett Linginfelter, Drake Lunsford, Riley McCart, Kinley McClendon, Danielle Morris, Hudson O’Neal, Amelia Perry, Kambrie Thompson, Drew Whitaker, Delilah Wilcox and Taylor Williams.
Thank you to all of the parents, grandparents, families and friends for your continuous support. Congratulations to the PAC “Kinder Cougars!"
