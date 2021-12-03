The Piedmont Academy Varsity Shotgun Team, the “Clay Crushing Cougars,” finished in 1st Place in the GISA State Championship recently at the Forest City Gun Club in Savannah. This is the team’s first state title since its inception in 2013.
The team broke 841 out of 900 clays, outshooting the 2nd Place team by 24 targets. Top shooters for the team were Rhett Harris with 283 out of 300, Drew Maddox with 280 out of 300, and Jake Vaughn with 278 out of 300.
Several shooters earned individual awards. Harris earned 2nd Place in sporting clays and 2nd Place in skeet. Maddox earned 2nd in trap. Vaughn earned 5th in skeet and 5th in trap. Four shooters earned All-State Team awards including Harris, Maddox, Vaughn, and Emory Hilliard.
The JV Shotgun Team also competed in the state championships, finished in 3rd Place with 496 clays broken out of 600 clays. Top shooters for the team were Davis Downs with 171 out of 200, Barrett Downing with 163 out of 200, and Corbett Crews with 162 out of 200.
Three shooters won individual awards. Davis Downs won 1st Place in sporting clays, Braxton Floyd won 3rd Place in trap, and Morgan Hayes won 3rd Place Female in skeet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.