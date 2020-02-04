Piedmont Academy’s wrestling team earned a region championship trophy last week as the Mat Cougars emerged victorious overall against Gatewood and John Milledge Academy.
Hosting the region tournament, Piedmont also had several individual champions including Boone Pope (113), Tanner Locklear (126), Trent Coots (132), Andrew Parrish (138) and Gray Morgan (285).
All other Mat Cougar wrestlers finished second in their respective weights classes including Dalton Wallace (145), Nick Nyman (152), Eric Tobler (170), Nathan Turner (182), Jakobe Trembley (195) and Garrett Kirksey (220.
“We are very excited about how our wrestlers did,” said coach Kaden Miller. “We had a great turnout of fans and students. It was a great environment. The coaches for the other teams talked about how well everything ran. Our crowd really helped our wrestlers rally in some of their matches. Everyone had a great tournament.”
All of the varsity wrestlers will now compete at the GISA state tournament set for Thursday and Friday in Americus at the Storm Dome at Georgia Southwestern University.
“We believe we have some wrestlers who can advance and go all the way,” Miller said. “You never know how these tournaments will go and who may get hot on that certain day.”
Middle school
Piedmont Academy’s middle school wrestlers competed at their state meet at Southland Academy in Americus this past weekend.
Three middle school Mat Cougars finished third including Lamar Gilroy (105), Logan Cowan (150) and Jake Vaughn (162). Nyman was runner-up at 162 earning the second-place medal.
“Some of our middle school wrestlers were in very tough weight classes,” Miller said. “All of our wrestlers competed very well last week.”
