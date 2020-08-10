Last week the Piedmont Varsity girls basketball team held the Piedmont Academy FUNdamental basketball camp for students aged 7-12.
Campers enjoyed a week all of hands-on instruction from members of the region champion Lady Cougars basketball team and some friendly pick-up games with the girls.
Skills which were worked on at the camp will continue to be developed through the students years at Piedmont through PE classes, the elementary and middle school basketball program to the point where they will be ready to take the court as Varsity Cougars and Lady Cougars in years to come.
