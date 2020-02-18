Going into the 2019-2020 season none of the current members of the Piedmont Academy varsity girls basketball team had been born the last time the program earned a region title.
That all changed this past week in LaGrange as Piedmont defeated Flint River Academy in the finals of the 1-AA tournament.
Before this season the last region tournament championship for the girls program came in 1998.
“Winning a region championship is an amazing team accomplishment,” said coach Michael Wilson. “Every girl on the roster, every girl that's been a part of this program during the last six years should take great pride in knowing they made it happen.”
The accomplishment goes beyond the basketball program, Wilson said.
“It's awesome for the school,” Wilson said. “To be a part of the team that won the school's first girls region title in 22 years is pretty cool. We aren't finished yet and overall we are just beginning. It has always been my goal to make this program one of the best in the state and winning a region title is another step in that direction.”
Haley Ann Frank and Sydney Stroud were key factors for the Lady Cougars in the two region tournament contests. Stroud had eight points, 12 rebounds, six steals, four assists against Flint River. She also had six points, five rebounds, six assists and a steal against Oak Mountain.
Frank had 23 points, eight rebounds, seven steals, six pass deflections and four blocks against Flint River and nine points, seven rebounds, five steals, seven pass deflections, five assists and only two turnovers against Oak Mountain in the semifinals.
“This is a great accomplishment for us,” Stroud. “Our goal right now as a team is to go as far as we can in state. We need to have good practices this week and do whatever we can to get better.”
Frank said the region title was exciting because the team has worked so hard.
“We will work on correcting any mistakes and then be ready to start the state tournament,” Frank said.
Frank and Stroud are both juniors for the Lady Cougars.
The state tournament begins for the Piedmont girls later this week Friday at 3 p.m. Piedmont will play the winner of the Gatewood-Terrell Academy matchup. The quarterfinal state tournament game will be at Stratford Academy in Macon.
Cougars
The Piedmont Academy varsity boys basketball team enters the GISA Class AA state tournament this week looking to earn some upsets.
The Cougars (14-10 overall) are a number four seed and are scheduled to face Robert Toombs Academy on the road on (Feb. 19) at 7:30 p.m. in the opening round.
The Cougars faced two-time defending state champ Furtah Prep in the Region 1-AA semifinals. Piedmont fell 68-50 in an intense contest.
Ryan Holder (15 points) and Bradley Greenwood (12 points) led the Cougars offensively. Tate Marks added seven points while Jackson Welch scored six. Luke Welch contributed five points.
Piedmont trailed 14-12 after the first quarter but held a two-point 23-21 lead at halftime. Furtah Prep used a 23-8 run in the third quarter to seize control of the contest.
The Cougars returned to LaGrange the following day to compete against Solid Rock for third place. Piedmont fell 58-47 in that contest despite 16 points by Holder and 13 by Marks. Jackson Welch finished with seven points while Greenwood scored four.
