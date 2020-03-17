WARRENTON — The Piedmont Academy track teams competed in their first meet of the 2020 season at Briarwood Academy in Warrenton on March 11.
Schools represented included Piedmont, Briarwood Academy, John Hancock, Augusta Eagles, and Westminster.
Lady Cougars top performances:
♦ 4x100-meter relay team, 4th, Laila Whatley, Sydney Stroud, Hannah Tyler and Haley Ann Frank
♦ Whatley, 6th, 100-meter dash
♦ Mallory Boyd, 5th, 300-meter hurdles
♦ MaLynne Webb, 3rd in shot put and eighth in discus
♦ Frank, 2nd, high jump
Cougars standout performances:
♦ 4x100-meter relay, 3rd, Tanner Locklear, Ryan Holder, John Reasoner and Bradley Greenwood
♦ Bradley Greenwood, 2nd, 100-meter dash
♦ Locklear, 3rd, 100-meter dash and third, 200-meter dash
♦ Cole Wade, 3d, 110-meter hurdles and third, 300-meter hurdles
♦ Eric Tobler, 2nd, 400-meter dash
♦ Holder, 5th, 200-meter dash
♦ Jakobe Tremblay, 2nd, discus
♦ Gray Morgan, 8th, discus
♦ Locklear, 2nd, long jump
♦ Reason, 6th, long jump
Currently all GISA athletic events are on hold until at least April 10.
