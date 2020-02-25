The jubilation of winning a region championship was subdued somewhat after the Piedmont Academy varsity girls basketball team fell in the state quarterfinals last week.
The goal of reaching the Final Four, perhaps more, fell short, but the 2019-2020 season was still an accomplishment on many levels for the Lady Cougars. The season ended after a 52-28 loss to Terrell Academy last week in Macon in the GISA state tournament.
We had a great season,” said coach Michael Wilson. “We improved from the first game of the season until the end. What makes me the proudest is the way they went about it. The way we did it is the way I believe success comes. It’s what I was taught and have adopted from the first team I coached here. The motto is ‘loyalty to team and that we stand together.’ This group stayed loyal to each other, fought for each other and in the end that’s what led to the school’s first region title in two decades.”
Piedmont compiled a 15-8 overall record this season and a 10-2 mark in region play. The Lady Cougars then won the Region 1-AA tournament.
“Winning region has been a goal since I’ve been here,” Wilson said. “It’s something I’ve talked about with all the teams I’ve coached and how it is something a lot of folks might not think a girls basketball team at Piedmont could accomplish. When I took over the girls program none of that first group felt anyone believed in them.”
In the state playoffs Terrell Academy proved to be a difficult matchup for the Lady Cougars.
“I knew Terrell would be a tough game for us simply because of their size and experience and how well they could shoot the ball,” Wilson said. “We came on a little flat I thought and we were down 10 points before you could get comfortable in your seats. Our effort was there, but I think we got a little frustrated at times because we weren’t able to do what we do defensively in terms of turnovers and getting layups.”
Piedmont’s coach credited his team’s opponent for their performance in the contest.
“They were able to pass it over the top and if we missed a chance at a steal they would dump it in the post and use their size for easy baskets,” Wilson said. “We knew to win we would have to make it a fast and chaotic game and to Terrell’s credit they made it their style of game.”
Haley Ann Frank led the Lady Cougars with 12 points while Sydney Stroud and Maddie Waddleton both finished with six points.
PIEDMONT BOYS
Like a prize boxer, the Piedmont Academy varsity boys basketball team took its best swing at Robert Toombs Academy last week in the GISA state basketball playoffs.
The punch, however, was not enough for a knockout as the Cougars saw the curtain fall on the 2019-2020 season with a 53-42 road loss. Piedmont finished the season 14-12 overall competing in arguably the toughest region in Class AA.
The Cougars led the game at halftime and had one of their better defensive efforts of the season, holding Robert Toombs well below their season point average. A cold night from the floor, however, was too much for Piedmont to overcome.
“It was a disappointing end to a season of what might have been,” coach Will Johnson said. “It is frustrating for the kids and coaches.”
The coach was especially proud of how his players turned in such a solid defensive performance, holding both of Robert Toombs’ two top players to under 20 points each.
Robert Toombs had only 19 total points at halftime.
The difference, however, was the Cougars going 2-of-23 from three-point range and 13-of-23 from the free throw line. Johnson said his team also missed several easy baskets around the goal.
“It’s the same story that we saw all year,” the coach said. “We were close but could not finish the game out. The ending is tough for our older players who have worked to build the program.”
Piedmont had earned 43 wins during the past three seasons. In the year prior to that the Cougars only managed five victories.
Seniors Tate Marks, Caleb Coffey, Mason Mize and Payton Wallace were credited for their contributions, efforts and work ethic during their careers.
