The 100th day of school is an exciting time in the preschool and elementary classrooms to celebrate being 100 days smarter. Some Piedmont Academy students recently celebrated the 100th day of school by dressing up as 100-year-olds, while others tried building the tallest tower using 100 cups. It was a great way to make the day special and reflect on the milestones in academic achievement.
This was a great opportunity for the students to dress up like 100-year-olds, show off their collection of 100 items, and of course, it was an occasion for Pre-K3 and Pre-K4 students to display their phenomenal skills on counting to 100 by ones and 10’s, counting by groups of 10 with different snack items, and they each brought 100 items for show and tell, and finished the day with a movie.
It was a great day of celebration for everyone! The students were able to celebrate in a way that shows how far they have come in the classroom from the first day of school.
