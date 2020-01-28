MONTICELLO — Piedmont Academy will host the region wrestling tournament Jan. 30 and coach Kaden Miller said the Mat Cougars have a chance to emerge with a first-place trophy.
The region tournament will feature Gatewood, John Milledge and Piedmont. Wrestling begins Thursday at 5 p.m.
In a preview of the tournament the Mat Cougars competed against Gatewood and JMA last week. Trent Coots was able to return to the mat after recovering from an injury during football season. He finished 2-0 during the Jan. 22 event.
In addition teammate Dalton Wallace earned a win against JMA at 138.
“It was a very good night for us,” Miller said. “As a whole our middle school and varsity wrestlers had a winning record.”
In looking to the actual region tournament, Piedmont’s coach said based on his team’s number of wrestlers he believes finishing first is a very strong possibly. Miller said he looks for as many as 10 wrestlers to advance to the GISA state meet.
The middle school state wrestling tournament is set for Friday and Saturday at Southland Academy in Americus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.