Piedmont Robotics.jpg

Piedmont Academy’s Robotics team won the Most Robust Robot award and won 2nd place in Georgia’s BEST Robotics competition in Doraville on Nov. 6. The Robotics team will now advance to Auburn University on Dec. 4-5 for the South’s BEST Robotics competition. South’s BEST features competitors from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.  Congratulations to team members (left to right): Mallory Boyd – mentor, Madalynn Bryant, Taylor Boyd, T.J. White, Eli Ray, Isabel White and Mr. Hickman - coach.

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos