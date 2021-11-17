Piedmont Academy’s Robotics team won the Most Robust Robot award and won 2nd place in Georgia’s BEST Robotics competition in Doraville on Nov. 6. The Robotics team will now advance to Auburn University on Dec. 4-5 for the South’s BEST Robotics competition. South’s BEST features competitors from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee. Congratulations to team members (left to right): Mallory Boyd – mentor, Madalynn Bryant, Taylor Boyd, T.J. White, Eli Ray, Isabel White and Mr. Hickman - coach.
Piedmont Academy Robotics team takes 2nd in Georgia's Best Robotics competition
