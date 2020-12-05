The Piedmont Academy Robotics team recently competed in Montgomery, Ala. in the "OutBreak" robotics competition! The PAC Robotics team placed 3rd Overall and won 2nd place in Creative Design. Team members are Jessica McEwen, Taylor Boyd, T.J. White, and Isabel White with mentor Mallory Boyd and team sponsor Ralph Hickman.
Piedmont Academy robotics team competes in "Outbreak"
Larry Stanford
