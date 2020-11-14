Mrs. McLendon’s middle school FFA class at Piedmont Academy recently worked together on a project to beautify the planters around the blacktop area for the Pre K3-4 students, teachers and visitors. For quite sometime the planters sat empty and this project provided the FFA class an opportunity to learn about gardening and helped beautify the blacktop play area. Students worked together on the beautification project using pansies from the FFA fundraiser. In the group photo are FFA students Madalynn Bryant, Isabel White, Coby Cook, Sam Norsworthy, Weston Webb, Brady Rogers, Barrett Downing, Emily Whitwell, Carlie Wilbanks, Corbett Crews, Braxton Floyd, Hunter Thomson, Baylee Ledbetter, Carly Meredith, Davis Downs, Scott Swann, and Ethan Fountain.
Piedmont Academy middle school FFA beautifies planters with pansies
Larry Stanford
