SPARTA - Piedmont Academy hosted the second shoot of the season Saturday, Sept. 19 at Old Hudson Plantation in Sparta. Piedmont had 23 junior varsity and varsity shooters compete in Sporting Clays (100 targets) and Skeet (50 targets).
The top three shooters for varsity were: Dylan Thompson (133), Drew Maddox (131), and Rhett Harris (120). For JV, the top three shooters were: Emory Hilliard and Ethan Keck (tied at 110), and Davis Downs (106).
Piedmont Academy finished tied for second place with Lake Oconee Academy.
Shooters will traveled back to Old Hudson Plantation for the 5th Annual Shoot for Seth on Sept. 26.
