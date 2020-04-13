On Monday, March 30, Piedmont Academy kicked off Virtual Spirit Week with Creation/Toilet Paper Day. Tuesday was Silly Sock Day, Wednesday was "Whatcha Reading" Wednesday, Thursday was Outside Portrait Day and Friday they finished of the activities with PAC Spirit Day. Everyone had a lot of fun and it provided them a great way to connect with each other.
