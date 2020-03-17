MONTICELLO — The Piedmont Academy varsity girls soccer recently opened a new season with a new coach.
The Lady Cougars are now guided by coach Ansley Myers, who has been involved with the sport since she was 5 years old.
“I started playing recreation soccer in Henry County when I was 5 and continued until I was 10,” Myers said. “When I was 10 I tried out for Athena soccer in Henry County.”
Piedmont’s new coach also played intramural soccer at Georgia State University for a year.
Piedmont fell 4-0 in its opening match to Gatewood but Myers said she liked how the team performed.
“I am so proud of the team,” she said. “We do not have a lot of depth so our players had to have the energy to play the whole match. We fought very hard. I have been involved in playing soccer for a long team and I was really impressed with the effort our players gave.”
The Lady Cougars are a work in progress and still learning.
“My goal is to help the team grow and teach them true soccer fundamentals,” Myers said. “I want to move the team from a ‘kick ball’ mindset into one of maintaining possession of the ball, passing and learning new skills.”
The Lady Cougars also played last Thursday at Young Americans Christian in Conyers. Piedmont fell 10-0 in that match but Myers said her players gave a strong effort against a very strong opponent.
Like all area high school athletics the Piedmont Academy soccer season is now on hold per GISA directive. The season could possibly start again in mid-April.
