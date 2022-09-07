In preparation for the upcoming school year, the Piedmont Academy FFA Officer Team enjoyed a training development course at the Georgia FFA Camp located in Covington. They worked on improving their leadership and work ethic skills, all while having the opportunity to work alongside the State Officer Team. The Piedmont Academy FFA Officer Team is excited to get to work, and plan meetings and events for the PAC FFA Chapter.
featuredpopular
PIedmont Academy FFA Officer Team takes part in training
- Alice Queen
-
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- 35 Uplifting Quotes to Celebrate a Happy Labor Day 2022
- Butts County Jail Blotter
- How to Vote on 'America's Got Talent'
- 2 years after a pledge to rename Confederate-named schools, some students left wondering when will the change come
- Black Lives Matter executive accused of 'syphoning' $10M from BLM donors, suit says
- Jackson preparing to issue golf cart permits
- Butts County Jail Blotter
- The Vampire Diaries’ Left Netflix: Where to Stream All 3 ‘TVD’ Universe Shows
- Las Vegas isn't betting on Mother Nature to solve its water problems. Here's how it intends to win
- 'We're living in a nightmare': Jackson university students take online classes, leave campus amid city's ongoing water crisis
Images
Videos
Collections
- GET OUT THERE: Things to do in the Butts County area this weekend, Sept 2-4
- PHOTOS: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Football, Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game
- ON THE MARKET: Charming family home on 3.5 acres in Flovilla
- RECIPE ROUNDUP: Chicken wing recipes for football season
- Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Macon
- Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia
- Counties with the most seniors in Georgia
- PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: See what dogs are up for adoption in Butts County
- 10 meals you can prep ahead to last the whole week
- TRAVEL TUESDAY: 22 of the USA's most underrated destinations
Latest News
- News anchor doing well after suffering the 'beginnings of a stroke' live on air
- Lendon Reeder earns six top 10 finishes at North American Reining Stakes
- PIedmont Academy FFA Officer Team takes part in training
- The earliest amputation took place 31,000 years ago and the Stone Age patient miraculously survived
- Peter Straub, acclaimed horror author and Stephen King collaborator, dies at 79
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: September is Better Breakfast Month, what's your favorite healthy breakfast?
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.