In preparation for the upcoming school year, the Piedmont Academy FFA Officer Team enjoyed a training development course at the Georgia FFA Camp located in Covington. They worked on improving their leadership and work ethic skills, all while having the opportunity to work alongside the State Officer Team. The Piedmont Academy FFA Officer Team is excited to get to work, and plan meetings and events for the PAC FFA Chapter.

