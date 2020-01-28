The Piedmont Academy FFA Chapter kicked the New Year off with a chapter meeting at The FFA Camp located in Covington. The students had an evening full of activities. They gathered around a bonfire and made s’mores while having an opportunity to develop new friendships. The students also played volleyball, corn-hole, and spike-ball. The students enjoyed Chick-Fil-A and music around the bonfire while talking about the chapter’s upcoming plans for this semester. It was an eventful, productive an enjoyable evening. Thank you to everyone who came out to support the PAC FFA and made this fun night possible!
Piedmont Academy FFA holds meeting at FFA Camp
