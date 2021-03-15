Congratulations to the Piedmont Academy FFA Environmental & Natural Resources teams! The Junior team placed 1st and the Senior team placed 5th at the Area 3 competition at Camp John Hope on Mar. 4. The Junior team will go on to the State competition on Mar. 20 at the FFA Camp in Covington. A huge congratulations to Nic Nyman for earning the high point contestant out of all the Junior competitors in the event. The members of our Junior team included Nyman, Anthony Brown and Ray LeCroy. The Senior team members are Drew Maddox, Rhett Harris, Dylan Thompson and Brodie Hawkins. The Piedmont Academy FFA is led by Director Mrs. Lauren McLendon. Members Pictured: Drew Maddox, Anthony Brown, Nic Nyman, Ray LeCroy, Brodie Hawkins, Dylan Thompson, Rhett Harris.
Piedmont Academy FFA Environmental & Natural Resources teams do well in competition
Larry Stanford
Piedmont Academy FFA Environmental & Natural Resources teams do well in competition
