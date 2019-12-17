When it was all said and done the word “almost” probably summed up the Piedmont Academy football team. The Cougars had a chance for a potential game-winning score in the final three minutes of the state championship game played at Mercer University. A fourth down and three pass attempt was just incomplete, however, and Thomas Jefferson Academy (TJA) emerged with a 26-20 victory.
After that incompletion the Jaguars were able ran out the final 2:40 to take the GISA Class A championship trophy.
It was a tough way for Piedmont’s team to end the 2019 season. The Cougars improved drastically as the year progressed, defeating Monsignor Donovan in the semifinals to avenge an early-season loss and then almost avenging a 42-18 setback against TJA during the regular season.
“The game was everything we wanted except winning it,” first-year coach Will Johnson said. “I was really pleased with how we handled the game and the environment we were in. Four or five plays typically make the difference in the outcome of a game. That is especially true when the teams are so evenly matched.
“We had our opportunities,” Johnson said. “We just didn’t make a big play when we needed to. That’s how football is. I believe football is one of the greatest teachers when it comes to life. We will have to come back and keep pushing forward.”
Johnson said the 2019 season will always remain with him.
“It was a joy to be around these players,” the Piedmont coach said. “They played their hearts out. I think they have shown the winning culture is back. Beyond us, I don’t think anyone thought we had a chance on Friday. It is a testament to our players’ hard work. They believed the process.”
Johnson said his coaching staff including defensive coordinator Matt Britt. Thomas Jefferson scored more than 40 points in the first contest with Piedmont but had to do some in-game adjusting in the rematch.
The Jaguars used the wishbone formation and I formation at times in the championship contest. Johnson said TJA had not done that much at all during the season.
Johnson also credited assistant coach Michael Wilson who handled many behind-the-scenes duties.
Kayden Miller, the school’s wrestling coach, also volunteered to assist with the team and was there each day.
Johnson also praised the work of Mary Catherine Sikes, the school’s athletic director and athletic trainer, for her countless hours of work for the players.
Chris Cain and Glad Tuggle, former Cougar players, also assisted with the 2019 team.