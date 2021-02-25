The 2020-2021 Piedmont Academy Clay Crushing Cougars recently hosted their end of the season banquet that was held at the Georgia FFA-FCCLA Camp.
Varsity
Varsity team members are Nic Nyman, Ray LeCroy, Jake Vaughn, Anthony Brown, Rhett Harris, Drew Maddox, Stephen Blair, Dylan Thompson, Brody Anderson, Jakobe Tremblay, Cody Vaughn, Drake Coody and Tanner Locklear.
The Scholar Athlete Award was presented to Jake Vaughn.
Trophies were presented to the top shooters in each discipline:
• Trap – Dylan Thompson
• Skeet - Drew Maddox
• Sporting Clays – Drew Maddox
• Highest Overall – Drew Maddox.
• Teammate of the Year was voted on by the varsity team members and this award was presented to Tanner Locklear.
Medals were presented in each discipline to finishers 2nd – 5th place. Trap 2nd place – Drew Maddox and Jake Vaughn, Trap 3rd place – Tanner Locklear, Trap 4th place – Drake Coody, Trap 5th place Brody Anderson, Skeet 2nd place – Dylan Thompson, Skeet 3rd place – Jake Vaughn, Skeet 4th place – Rhett Harris, Skeet 5th place – Tanner Locklear, Sporting Clays 2nd place – Rhett Harris, Sporting Clays 3rd place - Dylan Thompson, Sporting Clays 4th place – Jake Vaughn, Sporting Clays 5th place – Cody Vaughn. Teammate of the Year was voted on by the varsity team members and this award was presented to Tanner Locklear.
JV
The JV team members are Emory Hilliard, Ethan Keck, Greta Wilkes, Davis Downs, Barrett Downing, Braxton Floyd, Carly Maddox, Rayce Vaughn, Corbett Crews, Morgan Hayes and Reid Carter. The Scholar Athlete Award was presented to Carly Maddox.
Mens trophies were presented to the top shooters in each discipline. Emory Hilliard swept the awards, winning top shooting in Trap, Sporting Clays, Skeet, and Highest Overall
Medals were presented for 2nd Place Trap – Rayce Vaughn, 3rd Place Trap – Davis Downs, 2nd Place Skeet – Davis Downs, 3rd Place Skeet – Barrett Downing, Sporting Clays 2nd Place – Davis Downs and Sporting Clays 3rd Place – Barrett Downing.
Ladies trophies were present to the 1st place shooters in Trap, Skeet, Sporting Clays, HOA with all disciplines going to Morgan Hayes.
Ladies medals were presented for Trap 2nd place – Carly Maddox, Trap 3rd place- Greta Wilkes, Skeet 2nd place – Carly Maddox, Skeet 3rd place – Greta Wilkes, Sporting Clays 2nd place – Carly Maddox, Sporting Clays 3rd place – Greta Wilkes.
• Most Improved was presented to Reid Carter and Carly Maddox.
The Clay Crushing Cougars wouldn’t be possible without the dedication and time that is given by its coaching staff: Lauren Hilliard, John Hilliard, Al Vaughn, Hal Harris, David Thompson and Head Coach – Andy Maddox.
