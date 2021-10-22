Friday, Sept.24, Piedmont Academy celebrated Homecoming 2021 as they challenged the Titans of Lake Oconee Academy. Homecoming Week sparked pride and spirit among the student body as excitement built in anticipation of Friday night’s game.
Piedmont kicked off Homecoming Week 2021 by recognizing members of this year’s homecoming court. Representatives and Miss Cougar received sashes at a special ceremony designed to ignite enthusiasm for the week’s activities.
Spirit days included “Jersey Day,” “Wild West,” “Dress up as the first letter of your name,” “Pajama Day,” and “Extreme Piedmont Cougar Spirit.”
Of course, homecoming week would not be complete without a mock homecoming court. Several football players traded in their helmets and cleats for wigs and skirts as they vied for the title of Mock Homecoming Queen and Cougar 2021. This highly coveted and prestigious honor was conferred to seniors, with Mark Hicks winning Piedmont’s Mock Miss Cougar and Kaivon George winning Mock Homecoming Queen. They were crowned by Piedmont’s Cheer Coach, Mrs. Amy Justice.
In concert with Homecoming Week 2021, Piedmont Academy Student Council also managed a community service project to benefit Jasper County Animal Shelter and Butts Mutts. The response among faculty, staff, and students was amazing as donations of food, treats, toys, flea & tick medications, and cleaning supplies overflowed.
Friday night’s activities commenced with the parade of representatives. Each homecoming court representative made an entrance arriving on the field atop a classic convertible. These young ladies were met by their escorts at the fifty yard line and ushered to their seats amidst rounds of applause.
Halftime festivities included the crowning of Piedmont Academy’s 2021 Homecoming Queen, Miss Ella King, and Piedmont Academy’s 2021 Miss Cougar, Miss Hannah Tyler.
On hand to present the crowns were last year’s Homecoming Queen, Miss Rebekah Hicks, and Miss Cougar, Miss Cally Cook. Rebekah and Cally were both escorted by the Head of School, Mr. Clint Welch, and assisted by the 2021 Senior Mascots, Miss Millie Compton and Mr. Hunter Gess.
