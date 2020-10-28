MONTICELLO - Friday, Oct. 23, Piedmont Academy celebrated Homecoming 2020 as they challenged the Jaguars of Thomas Jefferson Academy. The theme for the week, “Friday Night Cat Fight: Let the Good Times Roar!”, sparked pride and spirit among the student body as excitement built in anticipation of Friday night’s game.
Piedmont kicked off Homecoming Week 2020 by recognizing members of this year’s homecoming court. Representatives and Miss Cougar received sashes at a special ceremony designed to ignite enthusiasm for the week’s activities. Spirit days included “Rednecks Rule,” “Frontline Workers,” “Cowboys vs. Aliens,” “Color Wars,” and “Pink Out.”
Of course, homecoming week would not be complete without a mock homecoming court. Several football players traded in their helmets and cleats for wigs and skirts as they vied for the title of Mock Homecoming Queen 2020. This highly coveted and prestigious honor was conferred to senior Jackson Welch, and Bradley Greenwood was crowned Piedmont’s Mock Miss Cougar.
In concert with Homecoming Week 2020, Piedmont Academy Student Council also managed a community service project to benefit Jasper County Animal Shelter and Butts Mutts. The response among faculty, staff, and students was amazing as donations of food, treats, toys, flea & tick medications, and cleaning supplies overflowed.
Friday night’s activities commenced with the parade of representatives. Each homecoming court representative made an entrance arriving on the field atop a classic convertible. These young ladies were helped from their cars at the 50-yard line and ushered to their seats amidst rounds of applause.
Halftime festivities included the crowning of Piedmont Academy’s 2020 Homecoming Queen, Miss Rebekah Hicks, and Piedmont Academy’s 2020 Miss Cougar, Miss Cally Cook.
On hand to present the crowns were last year’s Homecoming Queen, Miss Mackensie Johnston, and Miss Cougar, Miss Madison Johnson. Mackensie and Madison were both escorted by Piedmont Academy’s Headmaster, Mr. Clint Welch, and assisted by the 2020 Senior Mascots, Miss Maci Satterfield and Mr. Beau Floyd.
