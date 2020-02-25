MONTICELLO - The Piedmont Academy baseball team will try to return to the top of the mountain this spring.
After falling in the state semifinals a season ago, the Cougars are set for a new campaign with a new head coach. Matt Britt is now guiding the program after coaching Windsor Academy in recent seasons.
Piedmont will open the 2020 season Friday at Loganville Christian Academy at 6 p.m. The Cougars will then travel to John Milledge Academy on Saturday for an 11 a.m. contest.
Like most area teams the preseason has been a battle against the weather.
“We are fortunate with our facilities,” Britt said. “We can still get work done but we haven’t had a lot of time on the field.”
The new Piedmont coach said he is still getting to know his players and they are adjusting to his coaching style. Basketball season just ended last week and this will be the first week Britt has been able to work with those players.
The Cougars had a team scrimmage last Friday.
“The players are working hard to get done what we are trying to do,” Britt said. “With so much rain it often becomes a case of what you can do rather than what you want to do.”
Pitching depth should be a strength for the 2020 team with Tate Marks and Cameron Mobley helping lead a solid roster.
“We will try to get our pitchers as many innings as possible early in the season,” Britt said.
While this is his first season coaching at Piedmont, previous teams guided by Britt have competed against the Cougars for state titles. Britt led both Windsor and Flint River Academy to the finals against Piedmont.
The Cougars won a region title last spring. Piedmont has won five of the last six GISA Class AA state baseball championships.
