MONTICELLO — The Piedmont Academy varsity baseball team took to the field one final time March 13 before a GISA self-imposed halt to all extra-curricular activities.
“Everything is up in the air right now,” coach Matt Britt said. “We hope to get back on the field for games on April 10.”
The Diamond Cougars (2-3 overall) traveled to Perry last Friday to play the Westfield School Hornets, a Class AAA foe. Piedmont fell for second time this month to Westfield, dropping a 9-3 decision. The Hornets won the first contest against Piedmont earlier in the week in Monticello 10-0.
In the game against Westfield, Piedmont’s seniors were recognized even with the game being on the road. Since there is no guarantee at this point any additional games will be played for the 2020 season coaches for both schools took the opportunity to recognize all seniors.
Saturday’s scheduled game at Terrell Academy in Dawson was the first to be postponed, perhaps permanently. Piedmont Academy officials decided this past weekend that school will be closed.
The Piedmont Academy varsity baseball team opened region play on March 9 with a convincing 10-0 win against visiting Flint River Academy.
The Cougars pushed two runs across in both the second and third innings before sealing the victory with six more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
During Monday’s win the Cougars benefited from three strong pitching performances. Tate Marks worked three innings followed by David Bishop, who threw two frames. John Reasoner closed out the sixth inning.
“We broke the game open late,” Britt said. “Our offense continues to be a work in progress. We really didn’t hit or run the bases well.”
Piedmont was able to return to the field on March 10 hosting Class AAA Westfield. The Cougars fell 10-0 in that contest.
Cameron Mobley worked three innings and had five strikeouts. Owen Brady then threw for two innings with two strikeouts.
