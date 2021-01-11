Mrs. Parrish Swann’s second grade class at Piedmont Academy in Monticello recently participated in a fun physics activity to learn about force and motion. They created snowball shooters out of cups and balloons, all while exploring Sir Isaac Newton’s laws of motion. Then, they finished the activity with a snowball fight (with cotton balls) in the school gymnasium. Displaying their snowballs are Macy Lewis, Ellie Jeffries, Adley Daniel, Sofia McMichael, Jordan Williams, Kyle Anglin, Courtlyn Crowder, Brock Downing, Maggie Phillips and Wyatt Nordstrom. In the second photo, Maggie Phillips, Macy Lewis, Courtlyn Crowder and Ellie Jeffries enjoy a "snowball" fight.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.