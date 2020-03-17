With Flovilla Mayor Beth Burns calling it an "historic day," the Butts County community came out to support a Butts County family who lost their home and son to a fire. A record number of participants signed up for the Flovilla 5K and more than $5,200 was raised for the family.
The McNutt/Lockard family lost their home, located off Highway 42 just north of Flovilla, to a fire on Sunday, Jan. 26. The son, Aiden McNutt, 12, of Newton County, perished in the fire. His sister, Nevaeh Lockard, 17, a student at Jackson High School, was severely burned and is still recovering. Nevaeh, with her hands still bandaged, came out for the 5K with her mother, Carrie McNutt, and her mother's boyfriend, Shawn Wadsworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.