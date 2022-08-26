A union representing about 2,000 Philadelphia School District employees said Friday it has averted a strike by reaching a tentative contract agreement just three days before the start of the school year.

In a news release, local 32BJ SEIU officials said the new deal achieves "historic" wage increases, millions of dollars in funding for additional standardized training programs, protects sick leave and paid vacation and maintains pension and employer-paid health benefits.

CNN's Steve Almasy, Zenebou Sylla and Liam Reilly contributed to this report.

