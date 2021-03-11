While the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is still tabulating the comments it received for the proposed roundabout at Ga. Highways 16 (W. 3rd Street) and 42 (Brookwood Ave.) in Jackson during its online open house that ended on Mar. 1, GDOT did receive a petition signed by 1,400 residents, property and business owners, and business employees opposed to the roundabout.
The proposed project has come under the scrutiny in the past year of both the Butts County Board of Commissioners and the Jackson City Council.
In March of last year, then-BOC Chair Ken Rivers said there had been some local concern about the amount of space needed for the roundabout and what actual space may be available.
“We have some concerns that there might not be enough space there,” he said. “We’re a little gun shy on this because we’ve got a very tiny roundabout that was put in at Keys Ferry and Highway 36 and that has become a very dangerous intersection, too.”
In June, by a 4-1 vote, the Jackson City Council voted to send a letter to GDOT asking for work to stop and more study be done on the proposed roundabout after council member Ricky "P'Nut" Johnson said he had received multiple complaints about the plans for the roundabout in the last several months, with the majority also concerned that the roundabout would be too small.
GDOT District 3 Communications Officer Penny Brooks said in response to those concerns, engineers enlarged the roundabout and it is no longer considered a "mini-roundabout," but is now a "compact roundabout."
The petition came from attorney William A. White of the law offices of Smith, Welch, Webb & White of McDonough, which has a branch office in Jackson on the northwest corner of the intersection.
The petition reads, in part: "We, the undersigned, prefer to leave this intersection as is rather than build a roundabout that would be too small to function properly. The following signatures are of property owners, business owners and their employees, residents and frequent users of this intersection, as well as other motorists..."
White, who works in McDonough but is a co-owner of the Jackson office, expressed several issues of concern in a letter to GDOT Project Manager Daniel Chastain that accompanied the petition and asked that they be addressed. The concerns included:
• Whether the project is for operational or safety purposes.
• Where the determination of public need originated.
• How GDOT was asked to look at this project.
• Whether there have been questions raised about the sizing and safety of the proposed roundabout.
White said last week that while he hopes to receive answers from GDOT to the concerns listed, he doesn't expect to hear back from them.
