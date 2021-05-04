A Be On the Lookout (BOLO) has been issued for a person of interest in the shooting death of a while male in the Ingle's parking lot in Jackson Tuesday evening. The individual is believed to be armed and dangerous.
The Jackson Police Department, Butts County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) are currently searching for Justin Tyler Davenport. He was last seen on foot behind the Masonic Lodge beside Ingles.
According to Jackson Police Chief James Morgan, Davenport is believed to be the step-son of the victim. Davenport's last known address was on Franklin Street in Jackson.
Jackson Police received a call from E-911 about 6:09 p.m. about shots fired in the Ingle's parking lot. When responding units arrived, they found a white male in his late 40's laying on the ground next to his vehicle on the east side of the parking lot. The male was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.
A witness told police they saw a suspect wearing dark clothing running away from the scene.
Police have not yet released the name of the victim.
Davenport is considered armed and dangerous. If you know of his whereabouts or see this person, please call 770-775-8232 or dial 911.
