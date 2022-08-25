Person detained after jumping fence of Chicago FBI office and throwing rocks

The outside of the FBI's Chicago field office, where the agency said a "security incident" occurred Thursday, August 25.

 CNN

A person accused of jumping the fence and throwing rocks at the FBI field office in Chicago has been taken to a hospital for evaluation, a spokesperson for the Homeland Security agency that protects federal buildings told CNN Thursday.

"FPS detained the individual and Chicago PD have taken the individual to a local hospital for evaluation," a Federal Protective Service spokesperson said in a statement.

