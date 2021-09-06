The coronavirus pandemic last year caused the cancellation of the Exchange Club of Jackson’s annual fair and the Butts County Fall Festival. This year, Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin has approved permits for both events, with the notation that the organizers protect everyone from the pandemic.
The Exchange Club Fair will be held on the Fair Grounds on Nelson Street on Sept. 21 through Oct. 2. The Butts County Fall Festival will be held on the square in downtown Jackson on Saturday, Oct. 23. Both permits have the following language regarding COVID-19 included under Permit Conditions:
This permit is approved and with it comes the recommendation and strong encouragement included in Governor Brian Kemp’s Executive Order dated August 19, 2021, that "organizations implement voluntary measures to protect patrons, employees and the general public.”
Pippin is also encouraging residents to protect themselves and others by getting the vaccine.
“Local governments are under an order from Governor Kemp to adopt no measures to stop the pandemic that exceed his orders and we are a law abiding city government, but that means the responsibility lies with every citizen, every business and every organization to do all that is possible to stop this pandemic,” Pippin said.
“Today Butts County has one of the lowest rates of fully vaccinated citizens, area hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID 19 and variant cases, and 85 local residents have died from this virus. It’s time for everyone to listen to the science and not the ill-informed and get vaccinated! That’s the only way we are ever going to conquer this pandemic. Take care of yourself and help others at the same time.”
