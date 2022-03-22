The Georgia State Patrol has yet to release the identity of a white female who died Tuesday morning after being struck by a tractor-trailer while attempting to cross Ga. Hwy. 16 near Ingle’s in Jackson on foot. Because the accident occurred on a state highway, the state patrol is handling the investigation along with the Motor Carrier Compliance Division since a tractor-trailer was involved.
Jackson Police Chief James Morgan said 911 notified them at 11:26 a.m. of the accident. He said the woman was crossing near Imogene Goff Road and that the truck was headed east on Hwy. 36 at the time.
The Progress-Argus will provide more information when it becomes available.
