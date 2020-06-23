More than 200 people took part in a peaceful Juneteenth march and celebration on Friday, June 19. Hosted by the Jackson Renaissance Group, the march through downtown Jackson and celebration had a four-fold purpose. The first was to celebrate Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. The second was to march against police brutality, the third was to begin a collective seeking better conditions for blacks in Jackson, and the fourth was to encourage voter registration.
The marchers gathered in the city parking lot on Oak Street near 1st Street, then began their march at 6 p.m., traveling down 1st Street to Mulberry, up Mulberry to West College Drive, West College Drive, to Oak Street, and back up Oak Street to the parking lot.
The march took about 20 minutes, with marchers carrying signs and chanting "Black Lives Matter," "We Will Build," "Juneteenth," and "No Justice, No Peace."
After the march, participants were entertained by Yazlin Blandenburg singing "A Change Is Gonna Come" by Sam Cooke, Riley Jenelle Mayfield reciting the poem, "I Too" by Langston Hughes, Joyce Hunter giving a dramatic presentation of the (U)nhealthy (S)tate of (A)ffiliation, and Lord Vizion and Chozen D performing their song, "City of Jackson,' and Statavia Stewart singing the song, "Strange Fruit," by Billie Holiday.
A. Mequell Mayfield, the president of Jackson Renaissance Group and organizer of the march and celebration, then spoke on "Where do we go from here? We build!"
Mayfield said the black community needs to layout out a systematic plan of how to go about addressing the issues that have taken place not only in the world, but the incidents that have taken place in their community, and work together as a collective.
"We are here today to serve notice as a small, yet growing collective, that although America has yet to atone for the trouble that they've caused the masses of black people living in America, we come to serve notice in the city of Jackson, that we made up our minds that we will build," Mayfield said. "We will build with the goal of insuring that the black populace of Jackson experiences moral, economic, political, educational, and healthful advancement.
"It means first of all, collective participation from all blacks in the city of Jackson," he continued. "Collective is defined as something done by people acting as a group. There is nothing wrong with working together purposely for the advancement of those who look like you."
Mayfield said the second thing they need is for the white population in Jackson to realize that active participation by blacks to "secure collective advancement is not a practice of hatred of white people.
"We deserve to be safe, we deserve to be supported as we seek out self-determination and as we seek to reaffirm our ethnic pride," he said. "We can't be beneficial in anyone else's community until we've been beneficial in our own community."
The third thing Mayfield said is needed is for the black community to build, and gave the first goal of building a recreation center.
"We really want to show our community that we care," he said. "I made took to the streets this week, and in less than six hours, we as organization were able to raise $11,350. It will be the initial footing in a pot that is going to build a recreation center."
Mayfield and Butts County Commissioner District 4 Commissioner Keith Douglas also encouraged those in the black community who have not registered to vote to do so, and provided a voter registration table at the celebration.
