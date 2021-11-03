A one-mile portion of the wooded section of the Butts County Pathway to Learning trail has now been reopened.
The trail was closed to the public on Sept. 14 by Butts County Leisure Services due to crosstie steps that led down to the wooded section that had rotted. Well-constructed steps and handrails are now in place at both ends of the wooded portion of the trail.
The pathway is comprised of the sidewalk located between Jackson High School and Henderson Middle School. From there, the sidewalk runs alongside George Tate Drive to Clyde’s Way. There is an entrance on Clyde’s Way leading to the wooded trail section. The winding trail ends at the back of the Jackson City Cemetery.
The sidewalk and trail are used by city and county residents, and also by the Jackson High School Cross Country team.
