A one-mile portion of the wooded section of the Butts County Pathway to Learning trail was closed to the public on Sept. 24 due to “safety concerns” and the need to replace two crosstie steps that have rotted.
The pathway is comprised of the sidewalk located between Jackson High School and Henderson Middle School. From there, the sidewalk runs alongside George Tate Drive to Clyde’s Way. There is an entrance on Clyde’s Way leading to the wooded trail section that has been closed. The winding trail ends at the back of the Jackson City Cemetery. The sidewalk and trail are used by city and county residents, and also by the Jackson High School Cross Country team.
Butts County Leisure Service Director Mary Lynn Overbey confirmed that the trail is closed for repair to the steps leading down to it.
“The county and the city are working together to make necessary repairs to the steps,” Overbey said. “We hope to have it back open soon.”
