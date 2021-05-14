Jackson High seniors Gavin Glass, Eric Lenning, Dustin Sullivan, James Cosby, and Nakhyaiuh Thurman were named the winners of $1,000 scholarships presented by Partners of Smart Growth at its annual scholarship awards dinner on May 13 at the Buggy House in Jackson.
The scholarship program had more than 15 applicants, with the selection committee of Lisa Johnson, Tyler Garland, Betty Carter, Jean Dodson, Ike English, and Laura Carter choosing the five recipients.
Following a dinner for the graduates and their families catered by Piggly Wiggly, Carlos Duffey, the Butts County 2020 Citizen of the Year, gave an inspiring speech to the graduates where he encouraged them to be their best every day, be kind and committed to helping others, be involved and work for your community and to “go win.”
Nikki Sowell, the executive director of Partners for Smart Growth, began the scholarship awards presentation by noting the students receiving the scholarships all attended Jackson High School, where they thrived in work, community service, academics, and athletics.
Nakhyaiuh Thurman
The first recipient was Nakhyaiuh Thurman, daughter of Terrion Thurman. Nakhyaiuh plans to attend Albany State University and will major in nursing. While at JHS she participated in youth mentoring, volunteered at the local food bank, and athletics. She has also worked at Subway and McDonalds. Her goals are to become a pediatric nurse and eventually earn a Doctor of Nursing degree.
Gavin Glass
The second recipient was Gavin Glass, son of Bill Glass and Katie Pirkle. As a JHS student he participated in soccer and football for four years. He is a member of the Red Devil for Life Leadership Club and the PBIS team planning. Gavin has been a dual enrollment student with Southern Crescent Technical College. He plans to attend Georgia Southern University and major in Criminal Justice, pursuing a career in law enforcement.
James Cosby
The next recipient was James Cosby, son of Jennifer and Keith Cosby. James is an active member of Towaliga Baptist Church. He plays tennis for JHS and is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club and Art Club. James is a STAR student award winner. He plans to attend Gordon State College and major in nursing. His future goals include becoming a traveling nurse specializing in pediatrics.
Eric Lenning
The fourth scholarship was awarded to Eric Lenning, son of Kim and Dewayne Lenning. He is a member of the JHS Marching Band, Beta Club, National Honor Society, and the yearbook staff. Eric has been a part of the JHS tennis team for the past two years. He has maintained straight A’s all through high school while receiving chemo treatments and enduring lengthy hospital stays. Eric will attend the University of Georgia and plans to major in Public Health.
Dustin Sullivan
The final recipient is Dustin Sullivan, son of Tracey and Scott Sullivan. Dustin is an officer of the FFA and was described by his high school counselor as “a good ole’ country boy.” He enjoys working with livestock and for the past two years has worked on a local cattle farm through a work-based learning program. Dustin plans to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and major in Agri-business. His goals include one day owning his own cattle farm.
