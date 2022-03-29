Partners for Smart Growth, which was formed in 2007 to help “influence the growth” of Butts County, is merging with the Butts County Chamber of Commerce.
Monday afternoon, Mar. 28, the Partners for Smart Growth Board of Directors sent the following letter to its members:
Dear Partner,
On March 11, 2022, the Board of Directors of Partners for Smart Growth met and formally voted to merge with the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, following several months of discussion between the boards of the two organizations. The decision to merge was not made lightly but was felt to ultimately be in the best interests of the community going forward.
Partners was formed in 2007 out of a desire from business and community leaders to look at “Smart Growth” initiatives for Butts County, and to help influence the growth we were facing in a proactive, planned, and measured way. The men and women who have led Partners for Smart Growth have stayed that course over the past 15 years, and the organization has been actively involved whenever community conversations about growth came up.
During its time, Partners has brought in subject matter experts to speak to and educate its membership, local government leaders, business owners and interested citizens. Topics covered in quarterly membership meetings, which were always open to the public, included efforts such as smart, planned, and sustainable growth, community building, tourism and marketing, quality education, workforce development, transportation issues, industrial and economic development, history and much more.
Partners especially focused on how to improve education in Butts County, and towards that end has sponsored numerous scholarships each year for students wishing to attend both traditional and technical colleges. The organization also encouraged legislative interaction by working with the Chamber of Commerce to organize “Butts County Day at the Capitol” which allowed members and interested citizens the opportunity to interact with their state elected officials in Atlanta. As an organization, we have created a rich legacy that has, we feel, left Butts County a much better place than when we first formed.
One thing we felt strongly about was the need for a vibrant, involved, and influential Chamber of Commerce that would fulfill the areas that Partners was created to address. Over the past two years, we have seen that kind of Chamber emerge under the leadership of an active, engaged Board of Directors and an equally engaged, energetic and visionary staff. The Chamber has truly embraced the leadership role that we always wanted it to have, and for those reasons, we feel that the time has come to step back and let them lead the community into the future.
This isn’t an ending though, because many members of Partners, and in fact, several of its board members are already actively involved with the Chamber, serving in the membership and on the boards of both organizations. We have found that our vision and theirs are closely aligned, with an eye towards building a better future for Butts County. Merging our organization with theirs lends strength to this vision and instead of spreading our energies, funding, and initiatives too thinly, creates a stronger, unified and sustainable organization that is equipped to deal with a future that is already knocking upon our door.
Many of our community activities will continue to live on in a combined Partners and Chamber. Our current funds will go to the Chamber and be designated to continue awarding the scholarships that we are known for, and a number of our current board members will become ex officio members of the Chamber Board to help ensure that continuity and conversation goes forward into the future. We have no regrets in this and are very excited about the future of Butts County.
To all our Partners, both past and present, we say thank you for being a part of this journey with us, and for helping Partners for Smart Growth serve as a strong and influential voice in the Butts County community for the past 15 years. We hope that you will be a strong supporter of the Chamber of Commerce as it assumes this role and leads us into the future.
Sincerely,
The Board of Directors Partners for Smart Growth
