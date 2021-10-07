Partners for Smart Growth will host a Municipal Elections Candidates Meet and Greet with questions on Thursday, Oct. 14, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Central Georgia EMC Annex Building, 923 S. Mulberry Street in Jackson. Candidates will be given time to explain why they are running, then will be asked pre-submitted questions related to the posts they are seeking.
City elections will be held in Jackson for mayor and two city council seats, and in Jenkinsburg for one city council post.
In Jackson, Jeannette Riley and Carlos Duffey qualified to run for mayor, as incumbent Kay Pippin has announced her retirement. District 2 council member Lewis Sims will face opposition this year as Ruben Beck has qualified for the post, and District 3 council member Ricky “P-Nut” Johnson also is being challenged by Ed Spruill.
In Jenkinsburg, the only election is for Post 5, with incumbent Jason Watts qualifying as well as challenger LyChannel “Taco” Head.
In Flovilla, only the incumbents qualified for three council seats, so no elections are necessary.
Residents of Jackson and Jenkinsburg can begin advance (early) voting for their municipal elections on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Butts County Administration Building. The elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Jackson and Jenkinsburg voting sites.
