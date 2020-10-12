Partners for Smart Growth will host a candidates forum on Thursday, Oct. 15, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Central Georgia EMC Annex.
Taking part will be the candidates in the four locally contested races on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot:
♦ Sheriff — Incumbent Gary Long vs Jack Gilroy
♦ County Commission, District 2 — Incumbent Robert L. Henderson vs. Mary Akins
♦ State Rep. 110th District — Clint Crowe vs. Ebony Carter
♦ State Rep. 129th District — Incumbent Susan Holmes vs. Sharonda Bell
All candidates in the contested races on the ballots in Butts County have been invited to attend. Questions have already been provided to the candidates.
Masks and social distancing will be required of candidates and guests.
For those unable to attend, the forum will be streamed live on the Partners for Smart Growth Facebook page.
