Partners for Smart Growth hosts first ‘Eggs and Issues’ Breakfast
Future goals for 2020, along with other topics and of course, eggs, were all on the table this week as local advocacy group Partners for Smart Growth hosted its first “Eggs and Issues” breakfast at the Daughtry Foundation this past Thursday.
The event, which was open to the community, brought local leaders and politicians together for an update on future plans taking shape for 2020 with local, state and federal government all represented.
The three key note speakers were State Rep. Susan Holmes, who represents the southern half of Butts County in the Georgia House of Representatives, Butts County Commission Chairman Ken Rivers, and Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin.
Holmes began with favorable comments about Gov. Brian Kemp’s choice of Kelly Loeffler to succeed retiring U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson.
“I had the honor of being there Wednesday when he introduced her to the media,” said Holmes. “I was very impressed with her knowledge and grasp of the political landscape and the more I learn about her, the more impressed I am. She and I also have something in common too, because we both grew up on a farm and know the value of hard work. I hope that everyone will give her a chance, because if you remember, neither our president nor senator [David Perdue] had ever held an elected position when they took office and I think they both have done an outstanding job.”
Holmes also talked about various bills that would be coming up in the 2020 legislative session, and reminded everyone that the census will take place next year and how important it was to get an accurate count.
“Many people don’t realize that the census drives a lot of funding that is allocated to the states, and it also determines representation on all levels of government,” she stated. “I can’t stress enough how important this is to our redistricting priorities, which take place every ten years. We’re already anticipating that state house representation in the northern part of the state will increase, even as south Georgia may lose some, due to population shifts. It’s important that we know where those shifts are occurring.”
Rivers spoke about the county’s three major SPLOST projects, all of which are either underway or nearly complete.
“Our biggest ticket item of course is the expansion of the administration building, which will give us the room we need to host all of our courts, along with the offices that are already there, under one roof,” said Rivers. “It’s a big addition coming to that building and no longer, when you have a court date in Butts County, will you wonder which building you need to go to, because it’s all going to be in one building.”
Rivers also mentioned the ongoing restoration of the Historic Courthouse, which will become the future home of the Chamber of Commerce, Development Authority and the Chamber of Commerce/Tourism and Visitor’s Center.
“The Historic Courthouse will truly be the centerpiece of downtown Jackson, which is already being revitalized and drawing visitors to it each day. It will be the kind of place people want to stop by, visit and learn more about our community,” he said. The third project, a ladder engine, is expected to be delivered soon.
Rivers closed with discussion about the development going on at I-75 and Highway 16, including a recently proposed development that will combine logistics facilities with commercial development, noting that the project was “very much alive” as county attorneys and the developer’s attorneys work to come up with a development agreement that balances the county’s desire to preserve the things people want in Butts County with the needs and vision of the developer.
“It’s an exciting time in Butts County with everything going on,” he concluded.
Pippin cited many positive things that have been going on in Jackson over the past few years.
“We’re one of the safest cities in Georgia, thanks to the outstanding efforts of our police department and we’re well on our way to having the best infrastructure we’ve had in decades with the replacement of many old, failing water distribution systems, some of which date back to the early 20th century,” she said. “Our downtown is really coming into its own again with new growth, businesses and the film industry drawing people back to the square to walk, eat, and shop.”
Pippin also highlighted the city’s excellent financial condition, noting that funds are being set aside to meet future obligations for power and that the city was living within its means while taking on improvement projects, thanks to grants that partner the city with state and federal agencies. She also talked about the excellent working relationship between the city, county and schools in having a stake in projects such as the future Jackson Trail.
“I’m really excited about this trail project, which will link Jackson to Indian Springs through some of the most beautiful, unspoiled forests in our county,” she concluded.
Field Coordinator Ben Stout, representing Congressman Jody Hice’s office, gave a brief update on congressional issues, followed by a question and answer session from the audience of about 45 people.
Partners for Smart Growth, who sponsored the breakfast, is made up of a variety of business and community leaders who are interested in seeing the community develop and prosper through smart growth. They partner with local governments, schools, businesses and industries to facilitate cooperation and teamwork, while serving in a leadership role that strives for the betterment of the community as a whole. The organization plans to make the Eggs and Issues breakfast an annual event.