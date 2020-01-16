On January 9, Partners for Smart Growth board members Kim Freshwater, Joe Westbury, and Jeanette Riley presented the Butts County Sheriff's Office and the City of Jackson Police Department with gift baskets to recognize National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
Partners for Smart Growth honor law enforcement
