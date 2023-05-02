Parrish Construction Group has been awarded first place honors in the Associated General Contractors of Georgia Build Georgia Awards for the renovation and addition project at Red Devil Hill.

The official ribbon-cutting for the project was held last September. The project was designed by Breaux & Associates Architects and includes a new fieldhouse, updated stadium seating, a new synthetic turf field, concessions, a video scoreboard, a new larger press box and new restrooms.

