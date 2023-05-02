Parrish Construction Group has been awarded first place honors in the Associated General Contractors of Georgia Build Georgia Awards for the renovation and addition project at Red Devil Hill.
The official ribbon-cutting for the project was held last September. The project was designed by Breaux & Associates Architects and includes a new fieldhouse, updated stadium seating, a new synthetic turf field, concessions, a video scoreboard, a new larger press box and new restrooms.
The new two-story building in the end zone facing Franklin Street houses the visitors’ locker room, a cheerleaders’ locker room, new restrooms for the visitors’ side, the new band concession stand and a full commercial kitchen.
The second floor of the new building houses the Red Devil Hall of Fame. This area includes a glass front that overlooks the field. This space can be used for banquets/meetings. The second floor also has outdoor patios on either side where groups can gather outside.
The new home stands are larger, bringing the seating capacity at Red Devil Hill closer to that required by the Georgia High School Association to host state playoff football games.
Parrish Construction Group has completed several projects for the Butts County School System. They are currently constructing the Butts County School System’s $14.9 million Performing Arts Center which will be located on Franklin Street. The project is expected to be finished by November 2023.
Build Georgia Awards Winning represent the best construction projects by both general contractors and specialty contractors. Selected projects must exhibit exceptional project safety, innovative construction techniques and materials, excellent project management and dedication to client service.
Award winners are featured in a special construction-focused supplement in Atlanta Business Chronicle each June.
