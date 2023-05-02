Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL GEORGIA AND PORTIONS OF NORTH GEORGIA FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY... The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and relative humidity values at or below 25 percent, which is in effect until 8 PM EDT this evening. * Affected Area...Central Georgia and portions of north Georgia. * Timing...Tuesday afternoon into the evening. * Winds...West at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 20 to around 25 percent. * Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This warning includes the Oconee National Forest. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours. Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning. &&