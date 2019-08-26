Jumping from 5,000 feet over Red Devil Hill, a U.S. Army parachute team excited fans Friday night prior to the kickoff of the 2019 football season.
The high-flying show included a presentation of the game ball for the contest between Jackson High and Locust Grove.
The ball was strapped to Sgt. Kendall Sage, who was among the three members of the Fort Benning Command Exhibition Parachute Team to fly in.
Carrying the American flag was Staff Sgt. Joshua Porter. Presenting the U.S. Army flag was Sgt. First Class Joe Keiser.
It's the second year in a row Fort Benning's parachute team has flown into Red Devil Hill to help kick off the football season.