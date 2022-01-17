COVINGTON - Two teens, one from Butts County, the other from Newton County, who had been missing since Christmas Eve have been located. According to Butts County Sheriff's Sgt. Matt Munger, the pair were found safe following a traffic stop in Lake City, Fla.
Munger said when law enforcement in Lake City stopped them and checked their identities, a check of GCIC found them wanted as runaways in Butts and Newton counties.
Fifteen-year-old Alasia Vaughn and 16-year-old John Sharpe had last been seen on Dec. 24, 2021, near a Butts County Dollar General, according to Alasia's mother, Ann Vaughn.
The Vaughns are from Covington, but Ann says Alasia went to visit her grandmother's house in Butts County just before the holiday.
John also disappeared on Christmas Eve. Alasia's mother, Ann Vaughn, said Alasia kept to herself but was especially close to John. she did not believe the disappearance was a case of two teenagers running away together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.